New London — The city has assigned prime developer status to a New York-based marine design and engineering company for development of the city’s Waterfront Park. The City Council emerged from a closed-door meeting on Tuesday to approve a one-year agreement with Advanced American Engineering that gives the company exclusive negotiating rights to work out a possible lease or development agreement with the city. In return, the city has agreed not to market the city’s waterfront with the exception of the Custom House Pier, which the city has leased to City Dock Oyster Bar & Restaurant. The city is under no obligation to accept any proposals.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO