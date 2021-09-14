CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

‘Eyes of the nation are on California’: Biden urges voters to reject ‘Trump clone’ in recall

By Francesca Chambers and
Sacramento Bee
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden on Monday urged Californians to reject the political forces that swept Donald Trump to power and vote to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in office on the eve of the recall election. “You either keep Gavin Newsom as your governor, or you’ll get Donald Trump,” Biden said at...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Iranian president taunts Biden, Trump in United Nations speech

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday took sharp aim at the U.S. in a speech before the United Nations, saying America’s pledge to end wars is hollow because Washington is using sanctions as a mechanism of war. In pre-recorded remarks from Tehran, Mr. Raisi lashed out at President Biden and...
POTUS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden revealed why he supports illegal immigration in 2015, he wants to change the country

You’ve got to ask yourself, as you watch the historic tragedy that is Joe Biden’s immigration policy, what’s the point of this? Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional. Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. For generations, middle-class Americans had access to the best health care in the world. But not anymore. That’s over for good. Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers. Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now? How about the schools? What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever. So, again, why’s he doing it?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

GOP rejects yet another Democratic offer on yet another key issue

When a Minnesota jury convicted Derek Chauvin of George Floyd's murder in April, President Joe Biden described the guilty verdicts as "a step forward," though he added that the United States still has work to do to address issues of systemic racism, including in law enforcement. The Democrat said convictions like these are "much too rare" and "not enough."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Californians#Democrats#Democratic#American#White House#Political Data Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden's ship has started to sink

August 2021 will probably be remembered as the month when Joe Biden's presidency was holed below the waterline. September is the month when it started to sink. Biden is beset by several disasters at once. All the blame is his, for they flow from his dumb, stubborn, and ideological moves immediately after he was sworn in. First, his border crisis has graduated into a catastrophe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy