CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lindsey Buckingham

By Alfred Soto
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the blissful exile of the recording studio, Lindsey Buckingham dreams of a dozen music boxes tinkling beautifully in various keys without cease. His melodies yield to other singers with extreme reluctance; they and he need coaxing out of their often truculent self-reliance. Yet for three decades fans could count on Buckingham donating tunes to Fleetwood Mac from a mysterious solo album he was tinkering with on the side, or to release this album himself, confident he’d gotten the bug out of his system.

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Lindsey Buckingham Says He'd Reconcile with Stevie Nicks for a Fleetwood Mac Reunion: 'You Have to Forgive'

Lindsey Buckingham thinks a Fleetwood Mac reunion with all five of its most recognized members would be the right thing to do. In an interview with PEOPLE in this week's issue, Buckingham, 71, expressed his discontent with how he was let go from Fleetwood Mac in 2018 but reveals that he is not closing the door to a reunion with his bandmates. However, it'll take a reconciliation with Stevie Nicks — whom he says he hasn't spoken to since she texted him following his 2019 open-heart surgery — for that to happen.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Stevie Nicks Responds to Lindsey Buckingham’s Account of Firing From Fleetwood Mac— “I Did Not Have Him Fired”

As a great poet once said, “Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we play music in Fleetwood Mac…” Or, something like that. Either way, the drama continues amongst the famous members of the Hall of Fame London-born band. In this week’s installment, frontwoman, Stevie Nicks, responded in a statement via Rolling Stone to former guitarist, Lindsey Buckingham, who’d said Nicks personally had him axed from the Grammy-winning group three years ago.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

For the first time in 17 years, we’ve completely remade our list of the best songs ever. More than 250 artists, writers, and industry figures helped us choose a brand-new list full of historic favourites, world-changing anthems, and new classics. In 2004, Rolling Stone published its list of the 500...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Finn
Person
Christine Mcvie
Person
Irving Azoff
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
Pitchfork

The Convincer (20th Anniversary Reissue)

Nick Lowe was never known for his finesse. They called him “Basher” back in the days when he produced seminal records by the likes of Elvis Costello, the Damned, and the Pretenders. Most of the time, he was satisfied after the first or second take, moving on to the next thrill, a breakneck pace reflected in the music he made with and without his band Rockpile during the late 1970s. His tempos were reckless, his hooks were heavy, and he relished every harmony and joke. On the back cover of his 1978 solo debut Jesus of Cool, Lowe sported a replica of the Riddler outfit from the 1960s Batman TV series, and the suit fit: He was a pop prankster on the run from sincerity and maturity.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “The End Of The Innocence” by Don Henley

When Don Henley was putting together his third solo album for release in 1989, he already possessed hard evidence of how beneficial it could be to put his words together with a piece of music pre-written by another luminary. He had done it five years earlier, taking a moody, synthesizer-driven backing track, written by Heartbreaker guitarist Mike Campbell (that Tom Petty had turned down), and turning it into his mega-smash “The Boys Of Summer.”
MUSIC
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowded House#Plickety Plockety#Undulant#Go Insane#Gift Of Screws#The Rolling Stones
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who was Sarah Dash and what was her cause of death?

SINGER Sarah Dash passed away on September 20, 2021. The star was best known for co-founding the group, LaBelle in the late 1960s. Who was Sarah Dash and what was her cause of death?. Sarah Dash was an American singer and actress. The 76-year-old created a musical duo called the...
MUSIC
Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Sarah Dash — Labelle Founding Member and Keith Richards Collaborator — Dead at 76

Sarah Dash — one-third of the powerhouse R&B trio Labelle and also a contributor to Keith Richards’ solo work — died on September 20th at age 76. According to her cousin and business manager John Dash III, Dash was found dead at her home in Trenton, New Jersey. No cause of death has been determined pending an autopsy. As a founding member of Labelle, Dash appeared on their ubiquitous 1975 dance floor classic “Lady Marmalade” as well as on records by the group’s earlier incarnation, the Bluebelles (1962’s “I Sold My Heart to the Junkman”). Although she was often overshadowed by...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Sammy Hagar ‘Ruined Everything’ at Van Halen’s Farm Aid Debut

The inaugural edition of Farm Aid in 1985 was going to be the perfect place for Sammy Hagar to announce to the world that he had joined Van Halen. Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp's first-annual benefit show was being aired live on national television and radio, offering millions of people their first chance to hear Hagar and Eddie Van Halen perform together. "Too bad I screwed everything up," Hagar deadpanned in his 2012 memoir, Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAVID LEE ROTH: EDDIE VAN HALEN Is 'Either In Heaven Raisin' Hell Or He's In Hell, Consequently In Heaven'

VAN HALEN singer David Lee Roth made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (September 12) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. During a pre-show interview with US Weekly, Roth touched upon last year's death of his VAN HALEN bandmate, legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, saying: My guitar player passed away, Eddie Van Halen. He's either in heaven raisin' hell. Or he's in hell, consequently in heaven. Read into that as you wish. And he would have me say it just like that. And I carry on that spirit deliberately."
BROOKLYN, NY
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLASH, OZZY OSBOURNE, NIKKI SIXX, ICE-T And Others Pay Tribute To DAVE MUSTAINE On His 60th Birthday (Video)

MEGADETH frontman Dave Mustaine celebrated his 60th birthday onstage on Monday, September 13 during the band's concert at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts. After the audience sang "Happy Birthday" to the guitarist/vocalist, a five-minute video was played in which a number of other musicians shared their best wishes to Mustaine, including GUNS N' ROSES' Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx, KORN's Brian "Head" Welch, Ice-T and members of LAMB OF GOD and TRIVIUM.
BOSTON, MA
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy