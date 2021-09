Chronic understaffing and nurse burnout are two of the greatest and long-standing challenges within the healthcare industry. As a result of the pandemic, these challenges were acknowledged more than ever before. Pre-pandemic research highlighted the fact that the nurse vacancy rate in the United States was 9% at the start of 2020, while the average turnover of bedside nurses was 17%. These trends have only accelerated during COVID-19 and during this period of transitioning into a new normal. Although hospitals are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases, they are seeing an increase in patients who have delayed care because of it. There is a very wide range of care needs with this new surge in patients, presenting a whole new set of challenges to already short-staffed hospitals. The extreme patient surges over the past year and a half have required nursing leaders and staffing coordinators to pivot their focus to meet increased patient demand and acuity levels. This allowed them to identify new staffing strategies to accommodate higher demand for patient care by more efficiently utilizing all available clinical resources.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO