Calvert Hall’s Josh Ward, in his second season as head coach of the Cardinals, has been named the Baltimore Ravens Week 2 High School Football Coach of the Week. The honor comes after a 24-7 win by the Cardinals over then No. 2 McDonogh in the MIAA opener for both schools, last Saturday. The Cardinals took control early, building a 14-0 lead in the first half lead, and added another 10 points in the second half after McDonogh had moved within one score.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO