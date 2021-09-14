CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Serial entrepreneur Sreedhar Peddineni's GTM Buddy raises $2 million led by Stellaris Venture Partners

By Madhurima Nandy, Mint, New Delhi
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

Sep. 14—BENGALURU — Sales tech, software as a service startup GTM Buddy said it has raised $2 million in a seed round, led by early-stage venture capital investor Stellaris Venture Partners. C0-founded by serial entrepreneur Sreedhar Peddineni, along with. Santa Thounaojam, Sundar Vellaichamy, and Chandramani Tiwary, GTM Buddy said it...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

StreamElements Raises $100M, Aims to Build More Tools for Content Creators

Cloud based streaming platform StreamElements has raised $100M in funding to advance production, engagement and monetization features across its livestreaming and video on demand platforms. Funding will also be used to attract new talent to the platform, which is in its fourth year of operation. Participating investors in the round include SoftBank Fund 2 and PayPal Ventures. Leading the company — which has offices in Los Angeles, Palo Alto and in Tel Aviv, Israel — through this phase of growth will be co-founder Gil Hirsch, who will serve as CEO, with Yuval Tal as COO and Doron Nir as president. “Since launching StreamElements...
LOS ANGELES, CA
u.today

Amasa Raises $1.5 Million in Funding, Animoca Brands Led the Round

With a clutch of high-profile VCs on board, Amasa is going to unveil a one-of-a-kind micropayment stream dashboard. Amasa completes strategic funding round with $1.5 million raised. According to the press release shared with U.Today, Amasa has successfully completed its strategic funding round. In total, its team raises $1.5 million...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Design#Bengaluru#Contextual Ai#Gtm Buddy#Host Analytics#Saas#Fp A#Vector Capital#Vista Equity Partners
martechseries.com

FormHero Raises $12.3 Million (USD) Series A Funding Round Co-Led by Bessemer Venture Partners and RTP Global, Officially Rebrands to Daylight Automation, Inc.

Digital Solution Builder Transforms Data Collection & Exchanges to Improve ROI. Daylight Automation, Inc., a low-code platform that allows enterprises to rapidly build and deploy personalized digital solutions, announces a $12.3 million (USD) Series A funding round led by RTP Global, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Golden Ventures. Existing investors from the Seed round include Bessemer Venture Partners and Golden Ventures, who both significantly increased their overall investments.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

These ‘Shark Tank’ Alums Just Raised $50 Million After 1,000% Sales Growth Last Year

In the years since appearing on “Shark Tank” in 2019, Jiake Liu and Terry Lin—the owners of outdoor furnishings company Outer—have found no shortage of investors who believe in their model of selling furniture in customer backyards rather than traditional brick-and-mortar stores. The company just announced the closing of a $50 million Series B investment round, with Kathy Xu of Capital Today, along with Tribe Capital, C Ventures, and Upfront Ventures, leading the new investment. “Consumers are now acutely aware of the importance of outdoor living, and Outer’s rocket ship growth is a testament to the thoughtful design behind every product,” Xu...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Variety

Morgan Stanley Buys 2.34 Million Shares of Warner Music Group, Worth $105 Million

On a day that has been remarkably good for music companies on stock markets, Warner Music Group — which saw its stock climb thanks in part to Universal Music’s lofty IPO — on Tuesday announced the sale of an aggregate of 2,340,000 shares of the company’s common stock by affiliates of Access Industries to Morgan Stanley & Co. as the sole underwriter in the registered public offering of those shares. According to the announcement, the stockholders are selling all of the shares of Class A common stock, and Warner will not receive any proceeds from the offering (although Len Blavatnik’s...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
STOCKS
crowdfundinsider.com

Kernolab Raises $1 Million Pre-Seed Round Led by Lighthouse Ventures

Kernolab, a firm that seeks to provide embedded finance services as a turnkey solution, has raised $1 million in Pre-Seed Round funding led by Lighthouse Ventures. Startup Wise Guys also joined in the early funding. Kernolab wants to become the bridge between Fintech and non-finance businesses, making it easy for...
BUSINESS
Los Angeles Business Journal

Fika Ventures Raises $195 Million for Tech Investments

Westwood-based Fika Ventures has raised $195 million for two funds aimed at seed investing in software, fintech, marketplaces and health care information technology. The two funds were initially announced in late August in a blog post on the venture capital firm’s website. Fika’s first flagship fund raised $160 million and...
SANTA MONICA, CA
siliconhillsnews.com

Sante Ventures Raises $260 Million for its Fourth Fund

Sante Ventures, an early-stage healthcare, and life sciences investment firm, announced it has raised $260 million for its Fund IV. The Austin-based investment firm plans to invest the funds in building a portfolio of 15-25 investments across biotech, health tech, and medtech businesses that demonstrate the genuine potential to deliver better health outcomes at lower costs.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Solana’s DeFi Projects are Raising Millions of Dollars

Solana may be up 122% in the past month, but its rise has begun to slow down. As the blockchain secures its place in the top 10 by market cap, investors in the nascent low fee, high-speed blockchain are turning their attention to something else: Solana’s decentralized finance protocols. In...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Zonos Raises $69 Million Series A Led By Silversmith Capital Partners to Democratize Cross-Border Sales Amid Global Commerce Boom

Zonos, the global technology leader for cross-border commerce, announced today a $69 million minority investment led by Silversmith Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm, with additional participation from individual investors including Eric Rea, co-founder and CEO of Podium, Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight, Austen Allred, co-founder and CEO of Lambda School, Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo, and David Elkington, founder of InsideSales.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Ayu Health Raises $6.3 Mn Series AFrom Vertex Ventures And Stellaris Venture Partners

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Ayu Health—a healthtech startup with a network of hospitals providing high-quality, affordable healthcare—on Thursday announced that it has raised $6.3 million in Series A financing from Vertex Ventures and Stellaris Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from angel investors including Varun Alagh, Mamaearth, Ashish Gupta, Helion and Rajat Goel, EyeQ Hospitals.
cryptopotato.com

Venture Firm Raises $350 Million to Double Down on Its Cryptocurrency Involvement

The US venture capital firm – Jump Capital – closed its largest fundraise to get involved deeper into the cryptocurrency space. Jump Capital – a Chigaco-based venture capital firm – decided to expand its cryptocurrency engagement by closing its latest fund at $350 million. The company has made 30 investments in the digital asset space in 2021 alone.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy