Bitcoin, the largest crypto token is currently bleeding – there’s no denying this. Consider this, it witnessed corrections of 11% weekly and 2% in 24-hours. At press time, it was trading at the $42.3k mark. There’s more to it, the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index plunged to 21, showing a state of “extreme fear” among the crypto community. Probably, the first time in 2 months.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO