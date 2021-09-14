‘Rorschach’ #12 review: The finale is here
Year-long maxi-series are demanding. You have to hold onto the reveals and clues for quite a long time and try not to lose the excitement you had a month ago. I would highly recommend if you have the time, before you read Rorschach #12, go and get your back issues of the rest of the series and re-read them. Revisit the previous eleven months and watch what our Detective does. Ask yourself who would you side with more, Laura “the Kid” Cummings or Presidential Candidate Turley. If you do side with one of them, then ask yourself, “why?”aiptcomics.com
