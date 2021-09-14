‘Rorschach’ #12 review: The finale is here

Over the last several years Kodansha has significantly upped the number of titles starring queer characters that they’ve been localizing, which has been nice to see. Most of these series have been romances, as is the case with this week’s new release of Yu Machio’s We’re On Our From Here. The manga stars two high schoolers, Haruki and Ryusuke, who have been friends for years and are now becoming more. After pining after Ryusuke while under the assumption that his love was unrequited, Haruki is surprised when his confession results not in rejection but in the other boy asking him out. From there the two boys must feel out the nature of their changing relationship and their ability to be affectionate around other people.

