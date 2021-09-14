IN FOCUS Discussion: The long tail of 9/11

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It was a day of reflection, remembrance, and service. Last Friday, our IN FOCUS topic featured stories of people who were affected by 9/11. On Monday evening, Prof. Amos Guiora from the S.J. Quinney College of Law and Prof. Janicke Stramer-Smith with the Department of Political Science and Philosophy at Weber State University joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. to discuss what changed after that day for our country, where we are now on an international scale, and what we’ve learned over the last two decades.