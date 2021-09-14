Indian shares open near record highs on inflation relief, Zee soars

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened near record highs on Tuesday after data showed the country’s retail inflation eased to a four-month low, while Zee Entertainment surged 10% after top investors sought the removal of its chief executive from its board.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.3% at 17,407.65 by 0346 GMT, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.32% to 58,362.11.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises jumped after its top shareholders called a special shareholders meet to remove its Chief Executive Punit Goenka as director.

The Nifty Bank index was among the best performing sub-indexes, rising 0.6% in early trade.

Data showed on Monday August retail inflation fell as food prices softened after supply-side constraints eased when pandemic-related curbs were lifted. The reading stayed within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% comfort range for a second month in a row.

Shares in broader Asia were mixed ahead of key U.S. inflation data, due later in the day.