CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Indian shares open near record highs on inflation relief, Zee soars

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened near record highs on Tuesday after data showed the country’s retail inflation eased to a four-month low, while Zee Entertainment surged 10% after top investors sought the removal of its chief executive from its board.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.3% at 17,407.65 by 0346 GMT, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.32% to 58,362.11.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises jumped after its top shareholders called a special shareholders meet to remove its Chief Executive Punit Goenka as director.

The Nifty Bank index was among the best performing sub-indexes, rising 0.6% in early trade.

Data showed on Monday August retail inflation fell as food prices softened after supply-side constraints eased when pandemic-related curbs were lifted. The reading stayed within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% comfort range for a second month in a row.

Shares in broader Asia were mixed ahead of key U.S. inflation data, due later in the day.

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Is gold price ready to hear what Fed's Powell has to say?

(Kitco News) Gold is now in a much better position to receive Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's announcement on Wednesday. But can it handle a more hawkish message from the central bank?. After dropping $50 last week, gold saw encouraging double-digit gains as Evergrande concerns rattled the markets early this...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Indian#Reserve Bank Of India#Bengaluru#Nse Nifty#S P Bse Sensex#Nifty Bank
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher ahead of Fed decision

U.S. stocks opened with gains Wednesday, as investors awaited the conclusion of a meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 225 points, or 0.7%, to 34,144, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 4,374 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2% to trade at 14,773. The Fed will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at 2:30 p.m. Investors will be looking for indications to the timing of the eventual tapering of the Fed's monthly asset purchases, while also paying close attention to updated forecasts on the path of interest rates.
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares open higher on metal, banking gains

BENGALURU, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up in early trade on Thursday to hover near record highs, led by metal and banking stocks, as investors overlooked signs of a slightly hawkish tilt by the U.S. Federal Reserve overnight. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.65% to...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Oil and gold record gains

Oil prices rose overnight in line with the general rebound in commodities seen over the past 24 hours. The return of greater China has seen oil prices continue to rise in Asia today. Oil prices were boosted overnight by a dramatic fall in US API Crude Inventories by 6.108 million barrels. But the continuing rise in gas prices is also a supportive factor that will limit losses going forward. Additionally, Reuters reported overnight that OPEC+ compliance had risen to 116% in August and that the grouping was struggling to pump enough crude to meet demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Indian shares breach record levels on banking, energy boost

BENGALURU, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Propelled by rallying banking and energy stocks as fears of an economy-derailing third wave recede, Indian shares surged to fresh record highs, with the real estate subindex extending gains for the third straight day to reach a near 11-year peak. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones jumps 338 points as Fed signals tapering, rate hikes

U.S. stocks posted strong gains but finished off session highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled tapering would likely begin later this year and that interest rate hikes will start in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338 points, or 1% while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
Reuters

Tech, auto help Indian shares eke out gains; Zee soars

BENGALURU, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Wednesday, helped by tech and auto stocks, while media firm Zee Entertainment soared after receiving board approval for its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.14% at 17,586.15 by 0455 GMT and...
ECONOMY
DailyFx

Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, FOMC, BoJ, Technical Analysis – Asia Pacific Indices Briefing. Dow Jones fell as Nasdaq 100 gained after choppy session as volatility cooled. Nikkei 225 eyes the Bank of Japan, but could remain vulnerable to external risks. Sentiment may remain constrained until the FOMC monetary...
STOCKS
The Independent

US markets suffer sharpest drop since mid-May in losses sparked by China refusal to bail out indebted property developer

Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
STOCKS
Reuters

World shares tumble as China Evergrande contagion fears spread

Sept 20 (Reuters) - World stocks skidded on Monday and the dollar firmed as troubles at property group China Evergrande sparked concerns about spillover risks to the economy, creating a fresh investor worry ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS)...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy