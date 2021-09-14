CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Freshworks plans $912 mn IPO at nearly $9 bn valuation

By Tarush Bhalla, Mint, New Delhi
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

Sep. 14—BENGALURU — Freshworks Inc. aims to raise nearly $1 billion through a public listing in the US at a valuation of almost $9 billion, which will make it the most valuable software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup from India. In its latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Weyerhaeuser to pay one-time special dividend, sets new $1 billion stock buyback program

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co. tacked on 0.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the real estate investment trust focused on timberlands and the manufacture of forest products announced a one-time special dividend and a new $1 billion stock repurchase program. The interim supplemental dividend of 50 cents a share is payable to shareholders of record on Oct. 5 on Oct. 19. That's on top of the company's regular quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share. At Tuesday's stock closing price of $35.26, and including the special dividend, the new annual dividend rate would imply a dividend yield of 3.35%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF of 3.01% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.38%. The new stock buyback program represents about 3.8% of Weyerhaeuser's market capitalization of $26.44 billion as Tuesday's closing. Separately, the company said it will invest $1 billion to grow its timberlands portfolio by the end of 2025. The stock has edged up 5.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the REIT ETF has run up 26.6% and the S&P 500 has advanced 15.9%.
STOCKS
bizjournals

Bay Area Salesforce rival Freshworks scores $1B in target-topping IPO

Business software provider Freshworks Inc. raised slightly more than $1 billion in an initial public offering Tuesday that topped its price targets and gave the company an initial market cap of $10.13 billion as it was set to begin trading today. The San Mateo-based company, which offers cloud-based sales, marketing...
SAN MATEO, CA
TechCrunch

Indications of a hot market abound as Freshworks, Toast price IPOs

The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on Extra Crunch or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. Toast raised its IPO range and priced above that raised interval. Freshworks also bumped up its IPO price expectations and then priced above that set of price targets. If you are...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Hollywood Reporter

Ex-CBS Executives’ SPAC Argus Raises $265M in Stock Market Debut With Eye on “Tech-Driven Media” Deals

Argus Capital Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) targeting acquisitions in the broader media and entertainment sectors that was launched earlier this year by former top CBS executives, is set to go public on Wednesday. The SPAC, or “blank check” company, priced an upsized initial public offering of 26.5 million units at $10 each, looking to raise $265 million after previously reducing its original target from $300 million to $250 million. “Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant,” the company said. Each whole warrant can be exercised to purchase one...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Better Being abandons IPO plans

Better Being Co. has filed to withdraw its initial public offering, in which the Utah-based whole-body wellness platform company was looking to raise up to $212.5 million and be valued at up to $896.0 million. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, only that it is "no longer pursuing an initial public offering of its common stock at this time." The company originally filed an S-1 for an IPO on July 6, and in an amendment on July 26 said it planned to offer 12.5 million share in the IPO, which was expected to rrice between $15 and $17 a share. Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Jefferies were the lead underwriters of the planned IPO. The withdrawal comes during a record year for IPOs, and at a time of relatively strong investor interest, as witnessed by the 6.3% gain in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past three months while the S&P 500 tacked on 3.0%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

A.K.A. Brands stock has a disappointing debut, opening nearly 14% below the IPO price

A.K.A. Brands Holding Corp. was jeered by investors in its public debut, as the California-based fashion company's stock opened 13.6% below the initial public offering price. The IPO priced at $11 a share, at the low end of the recently lower expected range. The stock's first trade was at $9.50 at 10:35 a.m. Eastern for about 893,300 shares. At that price, the company was valued at $1.20 billion. The stock has bounced slightly since the open, to trade recently down 10.8% at $9.84. It has traded in a range of $9.30 to $10.29 since the open. The stock's disappointing debut comes on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF was rallying 1.1% and the S&P 500 was climbing 0.9%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Sec#Startup#Bengaluru#Freshworks Inc#Saas#Api#Postman#Browserstack#The Us Sec#Morgan Stanley#Bofa Securities#Barclays#Mint#Indian#Pine Labs#Inmobi#Accel Capitalg#Tiger Global Management
Zacks.com

4 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Bet on Amid September Market Meltdown

The number of new COVID-19 cases and the market both displayed a rising trend in the last three months. The job market gained consistently in this period, reflecting a stable economy. In August, particularly, unemployment rates were lower in 15 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 35 states. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 11 states, decreased in three states, and was unchanged in 36 states and the District — per the data by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
CNN

Salesforce's Indian rival Freshworks valued at $10 billion in Wall Street IPO

New Delhi (CNN Business) — An Indian company that wants to rival Salesforce is launching an initial public offering in the United States. Freshworks said this week that it has priced 28.5 million shares of common stock at $36 each, raising a little over $1 billion in its IPO in New York. That values the company at more than $10 billion.
BUSINESS
newsbrig.com

Freshworks prices IPO at $36 a share, raising more than $1 billion

Freshworks Inc. priced its initial public offering at $36 a share Tuesday night, above its expected range of $32 to $34 a share. That range had already been upgraded from the original $28- to $32-a-share range. The San Mateo, Calif.-based company, which provides customer experience and management services as well...
STOCKS
investmentu.com

Freshworks IPO: Salesforce Competitor to Go Public on Nasdaq

A Freshworks IPO is coming to the market soon. The company is looking at a nearly $10 billion valuation in its public debut. Here’s what investors should know…. Freshworks is a software as a service (SaaS) provider. Girish Mathrubootham and Shan Krishnasamy founded the company in 2010. The company launched in Chennai, India. Today, the company is headquartered in San Mateo, California with 13 global bases.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy