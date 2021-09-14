CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas became a hurricane

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas forecast to slow down, and that means it's going to dump rain. Flash flood watch posted Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. 4-8" rain forecast with some areas possibly getting 10" of rain. Clean the storm drains, and make sure debris can not wash into the street and clog the drains. Rain looks to start early morning, and then continue through the day. There will be training of storms at times especially along the coast. Stay weather aware. Do not drive into flooded streets. Be aware of the potential for isolated tornadoes.

Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in City of Erie

Heavy rains came down Wednesday night, causing flash flooding throughout the area. The rain proved to be too much for several storm drains to handle in the City of Erie. Water rose quickly at the underpass on Liberty St. near 14th St. It flooded the dip in the road there but was still mostly passable for drivers.
ERIE, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Slow-Moving Storm System Bringing Potential For Gusty Thunderstorms, Flooding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A very slow-moving storm system will cross the area on Thursday. It will take all day and much of this evening before exiting. Scattered showers through the early morning will turn steady and at times heavy. Expect rain mid-morning through late afternoon. This begins north and west of the metro area and ends late Thursday night down the shore. This storm is moving more north than east which will lead to the potential for flash flooding in the afternoon and evening. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday. About 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible. Gusty thunderstorms will be the main threat. After the cold front passes Friday morning skies will begin to clear and breezy cooler conditions will move in. The weekend looks beautiful with high pressure and temperatures in the 40’s-50’s at night with 70’s during the day. There is a question mark about a brief shower Saturday night as a reinforcing cold front moves through. CBS3 Meteorologist Tammie Souza contributed to this report. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Hurricanes#Tornado#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather
WDSU

Cooler in the morning!

Cold front moved through this morning with cooler, breezy and less humid air moving into the area. Highs today were in the low 80s. High was 81 at the Airport. Yesterday the high was 91, so there was a 10 degree drop. Cooler in the morning. Lows will drop into the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs Thursday will be near 80. Cool again Friday through Sunday mornings. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunny skies forecast through Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s this weekend. A few more clouds move into the area the first of the week with a gradual warming trend. There is a slight rain chance Tuesday and Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Cool morning

Morning lows will drop into the 50s and 60s. It's going to be less humid and breezy at the Lakefront. Sunny skies forecast. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Chilly again Friday morning. Lows will drop into the low 50s to mid 60s. Highs will be near 80. Sunny skies forecast. Sunny skies actually forecast into the weekend. We will continue with cool mornings and warmer days. Highs will climb into the mid 80s. Nice weather into the first of the week too with highs climbing into the upper 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Comfortable air sticks around through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS — The nice, fall-like weather is going to stick around for a few days!. This morning started cool in the 50s and 60s. This afternoon, high temperatures won't warm up too much. Temperatures will range from 77 to 80 degrees with low humidity, lots of sunshine and a breeze at times.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

