Nicolas became a hurricane
Nicholas forecast to slow down, and that means it's going to dump rain. Flash flood watch posted Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. 4-8" rain forecast with some areas possibly getting 10" of rain. Clean the storm drains, and make sure debris can not wash into the street and clog the drains. Rain looks to start early morning, and then continue through the day. There will be training of storms at times especially along the coast. Stay weather aware. Do not drive into flooded streets. Be aware of the potential for isolated tornadoes.www.wdsu.com
