Earth’s hum at higher frequencies is disturbed substantially by human activity. Anthropogenic noise is more evident in frequencies higher than 1 Hz. The power at 10 Hz power is used from January 2020 to early May (mostly first wave of SARS-CoV-2) across various sites across the world, to show that there is a clear decrease in noise power during the lockdown period. Furthermore, this anthropogenic noise across the world during the COVID-19 lockdown period, within which vehicular movement and industrial activity have stalled in many places, is quantified into a few bins. Implications of easing the lockdown measures on the onset of second wave of pandemic are discussed.

