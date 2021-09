Before Kay Akpan held her newborn child, she’d never given much thought to traveling; growing up in Cameroon, it hadn’t been a big part of her life. But the moment her son, Aiden, was born, it suddenly became the only thing she dreamed about. “I wanted to show him the world. I wanted him to learn about other cultures, to be accepting of them, to be respectful of them,” she said.

