It is hard to read anything about the job market at the moment without hearing the phrase “The Great Resignation.” This refers to the amount of employees that are switching jobs. While this is problematic if you are losing good employees, there is an outstanding opportunity right now for companies to attract great talent. Employees who are resigning are not leaving the workforce, but rather they are seeking better opportunities and accepting new jobs. They are migrating to businesses and companies who they feel will better value them. If your offers are getting accepted you might view this scenario as “The Great Acceptance.”

JOBS ・ 9 DAYS AGO