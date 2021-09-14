Goodbye Summer, Here Comes Fall

WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue (SCDR) is pleased to present Robin for adoption! “Meet Robin. This sweet pup is confident, smart, loyal, loving, and good-natured. He is about seven months old and is already house and crate trained. He is good with other dogs, cats, and children. Robin loves playing with his foster siblings in a fenced yard or exploring and lazing around in the sun. His absolute favorite is to play in and around water! Swimming in the lake or running in a cool stream is his happy place. He is good on a leash and loves to go for walks. Robin enjoys being around people, naps, and as many cuddles and pets as he can get. He will make an excellent companion for any lucky owner! Don’t miss out on this sweet fella!” Submit your application now at southcharlottedogrescue.com.

