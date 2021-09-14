CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodbye Summer, Here Comes Fall

By Lisa Lane
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 9 days ago
CHARLOTTE – With Labor Day celebrations, you’ve marked the end of summer and the beginning of your fall routine. What can you do with your wellness routine? First, take inventory. Just like in the spring, take notice of those things with your body that bothers you or that need to be worked on. What have you improved on this year? What did you let fall by the wayside? For me, I’ve improved my workouts, yet I’ve fallen down on getting a regular massage (gasp!).

