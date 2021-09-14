To the editor: Cancel culture goes off the rails

Cancel culture logic is easy to follow. Pick your side and ignore all past transgressions from your historical teammates. But the other side? Out of the woodwork in its fury and its application for cancellation.

George Will's column in The Blade Saturday reflected on the mass roundup of 120,000 Japanese Americans after Pearl Harbor signed by the Liberal hero FDR. Shouldn't all monuments and schools named after him be removed?

Were the voices loud from #MeToo and other women's rights organizations during the President Bill Clinton scandal or New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resignation? They sure were with Justice Clarence Thomas and President Donald Trump's sexual harassment accusers.

Down go Robert E. Lee statues and Perrysburg is quick to drop the Harrison name then cancel its annual festival from a 25-year run. Uncle Ben, Aunt Jemima, Cleveland Indians, all slave owners’ monuments are removed because they are reminders of our past mistakes and should be forgotten. Critical race theory, however, I'm told, should be taught and emphasized to remind us and fix our past mistakes.

Americans are tough, kind, and fair. We don't need politicians and organizations picking and choosing the "right" side for us. In fact, because there are so many sides and viewpoints, it adds to what makes this country great. I want to hear and see them all.

TIM KAHLE

South Toledo





Biden gets it right

I applaud President Biden's move on making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory (or weekly testing mandatory) for large employers for workplaces with more than 100 people. Speaking for myself, I work in a place that employs hundreds of people, recently my employer has reintroduced making masks mandatory which is fine, however unlike this time last year, we now have a tool to stem the tide of coronavirus. It only takes one person to make multiple people sick.

The President's actions are totally justified and legal. Under OSHA rules, OSHA can issue guidelines under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, this is known as an ETS, Emergency Technical Standard, which can be implemented at a moment’s notice. After 6 months time, it must come up for review and be decided if it's still necessary.

Some Republican governors are not taking this emergency situation seriously and are acting absolutely reckless. Florida, South Dakota, and Texas are prime examples. So federal action was needed to stem the tide of the COVID-19 delta variant.

I'm happy we have an adult in the White House right now, who takes this emergency situation seriously.

BRIAN SCSAVNICKI

Perrysburg