Income Tax

COVID Funeral Reimbursement

By Kevin Mays
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer. Yes, you read that right. There is a COVID Funeral Reimbursement application provided by the US Government to its citizen. *COVID Funeral reimbursement is now up to $9,000!! Here is how you qualify for this assistance:. The death must have occurred in the US, including...

www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

