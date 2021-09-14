CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Lt. Kevin E. Williamson (1971 - 2021)

By Mike Sigov / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 9 days ago

Toledo Fire & Rescue Lt. Kevin E. Williamson, 49, who represented the Toledo fire department at many community events, died Sept. 7 in Toledo while off duty, the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said.

He died unexpectedly, his wife of 10 years, Jami Williamson, said. The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy done Thursday by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Lieutenant Williamson served on the Toledo fire department for 28 years, since he was hired July 16, 1993 as a private.

“This is the Last Alarm notification for Toledo Firefighter Lt. Kevin Williamson,” the fire department said in a tweet Thursday. “On behalf of Fire Chief Brian Byrd & the men & women of Toledo Fire, we thank you Kevin for your 28yrs of dedication & service to Toledo. Rest In Peace, brother. You will be missed.”

Promoted to lieutenant in 2002, Lieutenant Williamson was assigned for at least 10 years to Station 25 on West Central Avenue in West Toledo’s Old Orchard neighborhood. He previously was with Station 19 on Stickney Avenue in North Toledo.

He also has worked as a fire instructor, training Toledo fire recruits in such skills as search-and-rescue, at the Center for Emergency Preparedness at Owens Community College in Perrysburg Township.

“Kevin will be missed by the entire department because of his positive attitude and approach to being a Toledo firefighter,” Toledo Fire Chief Brian Byrd said.

“He was someone whom we could always depend on. He was our go-to person for many public relations activities — from public education to representing the department at community events,” Chief Byrd said.

Mrs. Williamson said her husband was proud of being a firefighter, “loved to drive the engine,” and knew every street in his district.

“He always wanted to be a firefighter — since he was in second grade,” Mrs. Williamson said. “And he always wanted to learn everything about the job.

“He was a sensitive person but he did not like to show it,” she said. “He was also energetic and just fun to be around. He had his laugh and his smile. He loved to have fun and we would often just tease each other and make fun of each other, and just laugh.”

The fires Lieutenant Williamson helped fight included a blaze that destroyed the Vistula Heritage Village building, 711 Locust St., one of North Toledo's oldest apartment buildings, and left about 50 people homeless July 11, 2000.

Lieutenant Williamson was one of a few firefighters who made it to the building’s third floor, where the fire had started. The biggest fear was having the floor collapse while crews were up there, he told The Blade.

Four firefighters and a pregnant woman who lived in the structure were treated at local hospitals for burns, smoke inhalation, and heat exhaustion, The Blade reported.

In 2002, the Safety Council of Northwest Ohio honored him with a certificate of appreciation for actions above and beyond the call of duty in another incident.

He also was a tennis instructor for at least the past 30 years at various Toledo tennis clubs for the United States Professional Tennis Association. He was most recently a part-time adjunct tennis instructor at Owens Community College.

Lieutenant Williamson was born Sept. 13, 1971 in Zanesville, Ohio, to Sheila Saunders and Leonard Johnson.

A 1989 Woodward High School graduate, he obtained an associate’s degree in fire science in 1991 from Owens Community College.

While in high school, he played varsity tennis.

He then was an usher for AMC Theaters at Northtowne Mall for a few years before he went  through firefighter training and joined the fire department.

In his free time, Lieutenant Williamson enjoyed the company of his family and friends, especially his wife’s, with whom he attended professional wrestling events as well as music concerts and football and baseball games.

Additionally, he enjoyed working in his yard, golfing, and listening to music, especially by Genesis, Phil Collins, and Pet Shop Boys.

He was an avid Ohio State football fan and also rooted for the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and the Miami Dolphins.

Surviving are his wife, Jami Williamson; mother, Sheila Saunders; father, Leonard Johnson; grandmother, Mildred Williamson; stepson, Zachary Garman; stepdaughters, Delanie Fahy and Kendall Garman; stepsister, Velvet Saunders, and stepbrother, Darnell Saunders.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., where funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The family suggests tributes to Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Foundation.

