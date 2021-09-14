Daily Log: 9/14

Ask a Lake Erie fishing graybeard for their best recipe for preparing freshwater drum or sheepshead, and their response will likely be some variation of the following:. Remove the fillets and be careful to cut away any dark sections of meat, then soak the fillets in milk for an hour or so to reduce the fishy taste, pat the fillets dry and place the fillets on cedar planks over a hot grill and sprinkle with lemon juice. Brush with melted butter every few minutes, turning the fish once. After about 10 minutes, toss the fish in the trash and eat the cedar plank.

