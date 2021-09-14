Daily Log: 9/14
Births
McLaren
St. Luke’s Hospital
Breca Strachn, Holland, boy, Sept. 10.
Kathryn and Kyle Brueggemeier, Bowling Green, girl, Sept. 11.
Abigail and Francisco Reyes, Maumee, girl, Sept. 12.
Mercy Health
St. Vincent Medical Center
Joyclyn and Andrew Mattimoe, Swanton, boy, Sept. 8.
Nicole and Matt Olson, Perrysburg, girl, Sept. 9.
Meghan Brossia, Toledo, girl, Sept. 10.
Amber Vantine, Antwerp, Ohio, boy, Sept. 10.
MaTeen Deleon-Redmond and Christopher Redmond, Morenci, Mich., girl, Sept. 11.
ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
Katherine and Dana Bockbrader, Millbury, boy, Sept. 10.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Danica and Ethan Erdman, Swanton, twin girl and boy, Sept. 5.
Martine Carpenter, Toledo, boy, Sept. 6.
Rashunn Waites and Timothy Stegner, Toledo, girl, Sept. 6.
Kaleena Fisher, Toledo, girl, Sept. 8.
Bobbi Joe and Dennis Elder, Sylvania, boy, Sept. 8.
Somyla Madison, Toledo, boy, Sept. 9.
Emily and Shaun Gensler, Toledo, girl, Sept. 9.
Rachel and Tate Maurer, Whitehouse, boy, Sept. 9.
Amy and Ryan Hennessy, Sylvania, boy, Sept. 9.
Olivia and Anthony Vasaturo, Montpelier, Ohio, boy, Sept. 9.
Makaila Brent, Toledo, girl, Sept. 10.
Elizabeth and Thomas Sloan, Toledo, girl, Sept. 10.
Katelynn and Terrence Gillette, Toledo, girl, Sept. 10.
Gina and Christopher Haylett, Perrysburg, boy, Sept. 11.
Crimes reports
Felonious assaults
Lenwarto Gayle, pushed to the floor at high school in 2000 block of Tremainsville.
Natalie Lee, cooking grease thrown on victim at residence in 600 block of Russell.
