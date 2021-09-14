CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 9/14

By The Blade
Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Breca Strachn, Holland, boy, Sept. 10.

Kathryn and Kyle Brueggemeier, Bowling Green, girl, Sept. 11.

Abigail and Francisco Reyes, Maumee, girl, Sept. 12.

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Joyclyn and Andrew Mattimoe, Swanton, boy, Sept. 8.

Nicole and Matt Olson, Perrysburg, girl, Sept. 9.

Meghan Brossia, Toledo, girl, Sept. 10.

Amber Vantine, Antwerp, Ohio, boy, Sept. 10.

MaTeen Deleon-Redmond and Christopher Redmond, Morenci, Mich., girl, Sept. 11.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Katherine and Dana Bockbrader, Millbury, boy, Sept. 10.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Danica and Ethan Erdman, Swanton, twin girl and boy, Sept. 5.

Martine Carpenter, Toledo, boy, Sept. 6.

Rashunn Waites and Timothy Stegner, Toledo, girl, Sept. 6.

Kaleena Fisher, Toledo, girl, Sept. 8.

Bobbi Joe and Dennis Elder, Sylvania, boy, Sept. 8.

Somyla Madison, Toledo, boy, Sept. 9.

Emily and Shaun Gensler, Toledo, girl, Sept. 9.

Rachel and Tate Maurer, Whitehouse, boy, Sept. 9.

Amy and Ryan Hennessy, Sylvania, boy, Sept. 9.

Olivia and Anthony Vasaturo, Montpelier, Ohio, boy, Sept. 9.

Makaila Brent, Toledo, girl, Sept. 10.

Elizabeth and Thomas Sloan, Toledo, girl, Sept. 10.

Katelynn and Terrence Gillette, Toledo, girl, Sept. 10.

Gina and Christopher Haylett, Perrysburg, boy, Sept. 11.

Crimes reports

Felonious assaults

Lenwarto Gayle, pushed to the floor at high school in 2000 block of Tremainsville.

Natalie Lee, cooking grease thrown on victim at residence in 600 block of Russell.

