Editorial: Yost dials up fight against robocalls

By The Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 9 days ago

The state and federal governments need to stop robocalls. That they have failed to do so is a shame.

Hope springs eternal, however, and Attorney General David Yost has the right idea.

Fighting robocalls takes a team effort, so Mr. Yost worked to create a team.

Mr. Yost met with other attorneys general, including Michigan AG Dana Nessel to strategize on fighting robocalls. The two hosted the meeting. The fundamental idea of the meeting was to develop coordinated attacks and share best practices on robocalls.

The AGs joined with those of other states in the National Association of Attorneys General 2021 Robocall Virtual Summit last week.

Robocalls dropped a bit during the pandemic — that didn’t last long. The pestering calls that eat up our time are back with a vengeance. In 2020, Ohioans hung up or got tricked into answering more than one billion robocalls.

Mr. Yost created a robocall enforcement unit. A dedicated unit should help fight serial robocallers. Mr. Yost also offers these tips:

● Never interact with a suspected robocaller in any way.

●Avoid providing personal or financial information by phone.

●Register your phone number with the Do Not Call Registry online at DoNotCall.gov or by phone at 1-888-382-1222.

●Research services offered by your phone provider to block unwanted calls.

● Install a trusted and reliable app on your cell phone to block or warn of suspicious calls.

New laws on the books should provide some relief as well. Former President Donald J. Trump signed a tough package into law last year allowing increased fines for violation of robocalling laws. The law charges the FCC with going after illegal robocall operations, with a $10,000 dollar fine for each call. The law requires phone companies to implement a system to identify calls from spoof numbers and block them.

What’s needed is tough, vigorous prosecution using every tool available. You would think the existing tools were enough, but that may not be the case. Perhaps the coordinated efforts of the state AGs may start to have an impact.

If the efforts of the state AGs doesn’t make much of a difference for average Ohioans and average Americans then even tougher laws are needed.

That would include potential felony conviction for violations of laws limiting robocalls and/​or civil penalties significant enough to impact the perpetrators.

Austin American-Statesman

Editorial: Texans deserve day in court against rogue federal agents

Federal Judge Don Willett, a Trump appointee to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, was outraged by his own court’s ruling. “If you wear a federal badge, you can inflict excessive force on someone with little fear of liability,” Willett lamented in a March opinion as the appellate court, bound by prior rulings, blocked a lawsuit against a federal agent outside Houston who engaged in an appalling abuse of power.
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

Texas set to execute ex-Marine who's asking Supreme Court to step in

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Texas on Wednesday is expected to carry out the execution of a Marine Corps veteran who was convicted of killing a convenience store worker in 2004. John Ramirez, 37, is set to be put to death by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit on Wednesday evening for the murder of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

‘You can’t have it both ways’: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick vows to fight Biden administration over Texas abortion law

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) is the guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against the Texas abortion law is mis-placed. Attorney General Merrick Garland described the Texas law (allowing private citizens to act as plaintiffs via lawsuits) as a scheme to nullify the U.S. Constitution. “I actually thought he was talking about Biden’s vaccination plan”, Patrick said. “Because you can’t have it both ways. You can’t say the government cannot intercede in these matters when government, to suit themselves on the vaccinations, is interceding on private matters.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Sues Feds Over Biden's Backdoor Bathroom Order

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the Biden Administration over an order directing states to allow trans-gender and LBGTQ+ individuals to select which bathroom they want to use.   Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration to stop the June 15 Guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). This guidance requires employers to allow exceptions on the usage of bathrooms, locker rooms, showers, dress codes and even personal pronouns based upon the subjective gender identities of their employees. This unlawful guidance increases the scope of…
TEXAS STATE
