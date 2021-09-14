Editorial: Yost dials up fight against robocalls

The state and federal governments need to stop robocalls. That they have failed to do so is a shame.

Hope springs eternal, however, and Attorney General David Yost has the right idea.

Read more Blade editorials

Fighting robocalls takes a team effort, so Mr. Yost worked to create a team.

Mr. Yost met with other attorneys general, including Michigan AG Dana Nessel to strategize on fighting robocalls. The two hosted the meeting. The fundamental idea of the meeting was to develop coordinated attacks and share best practices on robocalls.

The AGs joined with those of other states in the National Association of Attorneys General 2021 Robocall Virtual Summit last week.

Robocalls dropped a bit during the pandemic — that didn’t last long. The pestering calls that eat up our time are back with a vengeance. In 2020, Ohioans hung up or got tricked into answering more than one billion robocalls.

Mr. Yost created a robocall enforcement unit. A dedicated unit should help fight serial robocallers. Mr. Yost also offers these tips:

● Never interact with a suspected robocaller in any way.

●Avoid providing personal or financial information by phone.

●Register your phone number with the Do Not Call Registry online at DoNotCall.gov or by phone at 1-888-382-1222.

●Research services offered by your phone provider to block unwanted calls.

● Install a trusted and reliable app on your cell phone to block or warn of suspicious calls.

New laws on the books should provide some relief as well. Former President Donald J. Trump signed a tough package into law last year allowing increased fines for violation of robocalling laws. The law charges the FCC with going after illegal robocall operations, with a $10,000 dollar fine for each call. The law requires phone companies to implement a system to identify calls from spoof numbers and block them.

What’s needed is tough, vigorous prosecution using every tool available. You would think the existing tools were enough, but that may not be the case. Perhaps the coordinated efforts of the state AGs may start to have an impact.

If the efforts of the state AGs doesn’t make much of a difference for average Ohioans and average Americans then even tougher laws are needed.

That would include potential felony conviction for violations of laws limiting robocalls and/​or civil penalties significant enough to impact the perpetrators.