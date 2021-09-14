CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Cross-Country: Paynesville competes at LPGE invite

By Joe Brown
West Central Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG PRAIRIE — The West Central Area cross-country teams swept the field at the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle invitational at Long Prairie Country Club. The Knights took the girls race with a team score of 54, followed by Holdingford (90) and Melrose (98). Paynesville placed sixth with 163. WCA’s Lexi Bright was the top performer with a first-place time of 20 minutes, 33.5 seconds. Leading the Bulldog girls was Ellie Zimmermann with a 15th-place time of 23:00.9.

