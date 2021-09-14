CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Nicholas set to make landfall, the 8th named storm to hit the U.S. this hurricane season

By Jeremy Nelson
WJCL
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Nicholas is set to make landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast. Nicholas will be the 8th named storm to make landfall along the U.S. Coast this hurricane season. Strong winds are expected along the Gulf Coast, but the main impact from the storm will be heavy rain from parts of Texas to the Deep South. Rain totals of 3-5" will be common, with locally higher totals topping a foot of rain possible! Flash flooding is a concern over the next couple days.

