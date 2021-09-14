Iman's Headpiece, A$AP Rocky's Blanket and More Stars Who Went Big at the 2021 Met Gala

The Queen of the Met Gala finally showed up! Rihanna left us speechless in a huge black dress that looked like a parka at the 2021 costume event. Fashion’s biggest night wouldn’t be the same without Rihanna, and her look is another one for the history books. After everyone had walked the Met Gala carpet, Rihanna finally showed her face. She revealed her Met Gala look: a huge black, Balenciaga dress and a black beanie with jewel embellishments. Speaking of jewels, she wore over 267 carats of BVLGARI High Jewelry and archival diamonds. Her soft and sultry eye makeup and dark red lip made her Met Gala look pop. She walked the carpet with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO