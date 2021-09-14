Wilton “Skip” Royston passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord Saturday, September 11, 2021, under the wonderful care of Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester. Skip was born on January 1, 1939, in Millwood, VA the son of the late Wilton Raymond Royston and Charlotte Brown Royston. Skip is survived by his loving wife Dorothy J. Royston of 61 years; two children, Tony Royston and wife Tracy Royston of Martinsburg, WV; Lisa Jones of Berryville, VA; four grandchildren, Samantha Royston, Allyson Royston, Joshua Jones, and Daniel Jones; and two great-grandchildren.