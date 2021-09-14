Simon Volinsky, also as known as “Si”, passed away Saturday, September 11 in Winchester, Virginia. He was 89 years old. Mr. Volinsky was born September 28, 1931 in the Bronx, New York City, the son of Mary Volinsky and Jack Volinsky. After high school he studied and played baseball at City College of New York and after college he joined the Navy Civil Engineer Corps, the “sea-bees,” where he managed the building of military bases. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant and served in Turkey during the Korean War. In Turkey he met and married Air Force Captain Lynn Hylton of Bluefield, West Virginia.