CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Sean Bean To Narrate Osprey Raptor Wildlife Doc For Love Nature & Sky

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDNPQ_0bvFgQoE00
Courtesy of AP

Sean Bean is to lend his voice to a natural history documentary about Osprey.

The Game of Thrones star is narrating Osprey: Sea Raptor, a one-hour doc for wildlife brand Love Nature that will also and Sky in the UK.

The film, which is produced by Love Nature and CosmoVision Media Group, tells the true story of a pair of magnificent raptors, a life-long couple, as they reunite having traveled separately across continents to the same location year-after-year to raise their young.

The doc will also air on PBS in the U.S. via WNET, which is co-producing, but is expected to have its own narrator and title.

It will roll out on Love Nature’s linear and streaming platforms, outside of the U.S. and UK beginning this fall and Blue Ant International will handle international sales.

The special begins as the male osprey makes his way from South America to the Long Island Sound in the eastern United States. Having migrated separately, the pair reunites, only to find their nest nearly destroyed by winter storms while they were away. They fend off countless would-be usurpers of their territory and re-build one of the largest nests in the animal kingdom. Their family saga continues as three helpless chicks arrive, vulnerable and ravenous. Last to hatch is a scrawny and weak male, who, through his parents’ devotion and the force of his own will, battles his way to survival, and ends up being the first to fly. Alongside the osprey family’s journey through one summer season, their lives intertwine with the red foxes, bald eagles, cormorants, raccoons and coyotes in their bio-diverse habitat in the center of America’s densest urban corridor.

Watch on Deadline

Jacob Steinberg, founder of CosmoVision, serves as director. Peter Hamilton, James Manfull and Fred Kaufman exec produce with Bill Murphy as series producer.

“It’s a rare treat to see Osprey in my part of the world, so it’s a wonderful experience to be part of a story that gives an up-close look at these magnificent birds of prey,” says Emmy award-winning actor, Sean Bean. “The team truly immersed themselves in the life journey of these Osprey and I can’t wait to see the finished special.”

Comments / 0

Related
c21media.net

Sean Bean boards Blue Ant’s sea hawks doc

NEWS BRIEF: Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings actor Sean Bean is set to narrate a forthcoming blue-chip documentary special about two sea hawks from Love Nature in Canada and The WNET Group (PBS Nature) in the US. Osprey: Sea Raptor (1×60′), produced by Love Nature with CosmoVision...
ANIMALS
seattlepi.com

Shania Twain Narrates Canadian Indigenous Children Documentary 'For Love' - Global Bulletin

Bestselling Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain has narrated “For Love,” a documentary feature that centers on the overrepresentation of Indigenous children in the Canadian foster care system. Twain is a longtime children’s rights advocate via her Shania Kids Can Foundation. In May, Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc First Nation discovered the remains of...
MOVIES
pbs.org

Season of the Osprey

An osprey soars over a small saltmarsh at the delta of the Connecticut River. From somewhere along the east coast of South America, he has just flown 4,000 miles to the place that is imprinted on his memory since birth, the saltmarsh where he will rejoin his mate. Witness their reunion in Season of the Osprey, premiering nationwide Wednesday, October 27 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/nature and the PBS Video app.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Bean
Person
Sky
Vice

A Famous Mexican TV Host Is on the Run After Allegedly Embezzling $146 Million

MEXICO CITY — A famous Mexican television host is on the lam after being accused of embezzling billions of pesos. Inés Gómez Mont and her lawyer husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, reportedly fled Mexico as the authorities prepared to issue an arrest warrant against the couple alleging illicit enrichment and embezzlement. The Mexican prosecutor's office has begun the process of requesting Interpol to issue an international red notice for both Gómez Mont and Álvarez Puga, who are believed to be hiding out in the United States.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Middleton: Furious at Meghan Markle Over Time Magazine Cover?

Earlier this week, Time Magazine released its annual list of the world's 100 most influential people. Few readers on this side of the pond were surprised to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cover the issue, but apparently the news came as much more of a shock overseas. In fact,...
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Doc#Cosmovision Media Group#Pbs#Wnet#Love Nature#Blue Ant International
Fox News

Brian Laundrie reportedly shared cryptic messages on Pinterest

Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, apparently shared cryptic and foreboding images and messages on Pinterest – including one last month that read: "Don’t try to find me. I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches," according to a report. The 23-year-old, who has been named a person of interest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Radar Online.com

Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie, Actress Accused Of 'Vindictive' Plot To Cut Ex Out Of Deal To Offload Her Shares In Former Couple's $164 Million French Vineyard Where They Wed

Brad Pitt slapped his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, with a lawsuit accusing her of trying to cut him out of a deal to offload her shares in the former couple's $164 million French property and vineyard – Chateau Miraval in Correns – where they tied the knot back in 2014. Article...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy