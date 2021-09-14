On September 4, 2021, William Sherrill Madison left this life to meet whatever adventures await him in the great beyond. With the kindest smile and an un-judgmental heart, Will was one of those rare folks who had the ability to listen deeply to others, and to truly allow those around him to feel seen and heard. Will was also a man of many talents; he was an exceptional carpenter and an artistic woodworker. He was a wonderful and enthusiastic chef who delighted in creating delicious meals with his family. He was also a talented musician and enjoyed playing guitar and singing for friends and family.