CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Hall marks Central American Nations’ 200 years of independence

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZAyp_0bvFgKl600
|Photo courtesy of Gil Cedillo

Los Angeles City Hall will be lit up beginning Monday evening and throughout the next 10 days to celebrate 200 years of independence from Spain for El Salvador, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

“The city of Los Angeles joins Central American Countries and Mexico to celebrate the bicentennial of their independence,” Councilman Gil Cedillo said. “With Latinos comprising at least 50% of the population of the city, or nearly 2 million, their connection to Mexico and Central America is profound. We recognize their historical and familial connections to the residents of Los Angeles by illuminating City Hall with the brilliance of the colors of their flags.”

City Hall will glow with the colors of El Salvador’s flag on Monday night, followed by Mexico’s colors on Wednesday, Honduras’ colors on Friday, Guatemala’s colors on Sunday, Nicaragua’s colors on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Costa Rica’s colors on Thursday, Sept. 23. The present day nations, excluding Mexico, composed “Las Provincias Unidas del Centro de America” and declared independence on Sept. 15, 1821. Some were later annexed by the First Mexican Empire. Mexico declared independence from Spain on Sept. 16, 1810, but the Mexican War of Independence ended on Sept. 27, 1821.

“The histories and traditions of Mexico and our Central American neighbors have profoundly shaped the culture in California and, specifically, Los Angeles,” Councilman Kevin De Leon said. “The lighting of City Hall is meant to celebrate and remind us of our unbreakable bond with the cultural contributions that continue to influence our collective identity as a city.”

City Hall’s lights will be turned on each night at dusk.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Central City Association CEO Jessica Lall announces run for LA Mayor

Jessica Lall, the president and CEO of the Central City Association of Los Angeles, announced Monday she is running for mayor in Los Angeles’ 2022 election. “I am here today to announce that I am running to not only become the next mayor of Los Angeles, but the first female mayor of Los Angeles. The first digital native mayor of Los Angeles. A mayor who will build inclusive coalitions, invite new voices into the process, and offer something different, something new, to the communities that I’ll serve in the city we call home,” Lall said during a campaign launch event in Mar Vista.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA seeks proposals to operate Vision Theatre in Leimert Park

Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas announced Tuesday that the city is seeking applications from performance arts groups and venue operators to manage, operate and program the Vision Theatre and the Manchester Junior Arts Center in Leimert Park, which officials hope will become the premiere arts venue in South Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA City Council finalizes law prohibiting protests at private homes

The Los Angeles City Council finalized an ordinance Tuesday that will prohibit protests within 300 feet of the target’s residence, a policy developed after activists protesting the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate showed up at two council members’ homes last month. The ordinance received 13 yes votes, with Councilwoman Nithya Raman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Independence, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
HeySoCal

Latina small business owners face cultural, social challenges in LA County

Latina small business owners in Los Angeles County are facing cultural and business-related challenges and turning them into learning opportunities. Izzy Singer, former president of the Latino Business Association at USC, says that Latinas get belittled by landlords and contractors more than others and they tend to be told “no” a lot more when they have an entrepreneurial spirit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
761
Followers
978
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy