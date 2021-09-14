LA City Hall marks Central American Nations’ 200 years of independence

|Photo courtesy of Gil Cedillo

Los Angeles City Hall will be lit up beginning Monday evening and throughout the next 10 days to celebrate 200 years of independence from Spain for El Salvador, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

“The city of Los Angeles joins Central American Countries and Mexico to celebrate the bicentennial of their independence,” Councilman Gil Cedillo said. “With Latinos comprising at least 50% of the population of the city, or nearly 2 million, their connection to Mexico and Central America is profound. We recognize their historical and familial connections to the residents of Los Angeles by illuminating City Hall with the brilliance of the colors of their flags.”

City Hall will glow with the colors of El Salvador’s flag on Monday night, followed by Mexico’s colors on Wednesday, Honduras’ colors on Friday, Guatemala’s colors on Sunday, Nicaragua’s colors on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Costa Rica’s colors on Thursday, Sept. 23. The present day nations, excluding Mexico, composed “Las Provincias Unidas del Centro de America” and declared independence on Sept. 15, 1821. Some were later annexed by the First Mexican Empire. Mexico declared independence from Spain on Sept. 16, 1810, but the Mexican War of Independence ended on Sept. 27, 1821.

“The histories and traditions of Mexico and our Central American neighbors have profoundly shaped the culture in California and, specifically, Los Angeles,” Councilman Kevin De Leon said. “The lighting of City Hall is meant to celebrate and remind us of our unbreakable bond with the cultural contributions that continue to influence our collective identity as a city.”

City Hall’s lights will be turned on each night at dusk.