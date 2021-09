A homeless shelter in Fort Collins is dealing with its second COVID-19 outbreak. The Fort Collins Rescue Mission’s director tells the Coloradoan the outbreak began last week when two guests started having symptoms and tested positive for the virus. All 80 men who live at the shelter were tested as a result. Among them, 15 people experiencing homelessness and two staffers tested positive for COVID-19. The shelter is working with the Larimer County Health Department on an isolation plan since, this time, there’s no money to put people up at hotels. For more on this story, head to https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO