CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Founder of South Korea’s biggest church, Cho Yong-gi, dies

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kdt9R_0bvFfBmM00
In this Oct. 11, 2013, photo, Rev. Cho Yong-gi attends Grand Prayer Rally for Peace of the Korean Peninsula and for the Hope of the World Church at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. Rev. Cho, whose founding of the biggest South Korean church once stood as a symbol of the post-war growth of Christianity in the country before that achievement was tainted by corruption and scandals, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. He was 85. (Hong Chan-sun/Newsis via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Rev. Cho Yong-gi, whose founding of South Korea’s biggest church was a symbol of the postwar growth of Christianity in the country before that achievement was tainted by corruption and other scandals, died Tuesday. He was 85.

Cho, an emeritus pastor at Seoul’s Yoido Full Gospel Church, died at a Seoul hospital where he had been treated since he collapsed due to a cerebral hemorrhage in July 2020, the church said.

“He conveyed the gospel of hope to the Korean people who fell into despair after the Korean War,” the church said in a statement. “He was instrumental in growing the Korean church, particularly developing Yoido Full Gospel Church as the world’s largest church.”

Better known as David Yonggi Cho or Paul Yonggi Cho abroad, the late pastor started his church in Seoul with five worshippers in 1958, when South Korea was still struggling to rebuild itself from the ashes of the 1950-53 Korean War. Under his leadership, the church achieved explosive growth and become a symbol of the rapid growth of Christianity in what was then a deeply Confucian country.

In 1993, the church had more than 700,000 members, making it the world’s biggest church congregation according to Guinness World Records, the church said. Church officials said its membership has since declined to about 600,000 and that they cannot confirm whether their church remains the world’s largest.

It’s still the largest Protestant church in South Korea. Church officials said it has 400 pastors and evangelists in South Korea and 500 missionaries abroad.

Despite his achievement, Cho and his family have been embroiled in scandals in recent years.

In 2017, he was convicted of breach of trust and causing financial losses to the church but avoided jail as he received a suspended prison term. In 2013, a female politician filed a paternity suit against one of his sons. His family has also faced long-running criticism that they dominated key posts at the church and other church-related organizations.

In 2008, Cho stepped down as the church’s top pastor and a non-family member succeeded him in what the church called “an unprecedented, democratic” power transition. In South Korea, many church founders hand over their leadership positions to their children.

Lee Hunjoo, secretary-general of the Christian Alliance For Church Reform, a Seoul-based NGO, said the fast rise of Cho’s church led other churches in South Korea to push excessively to expand their own congregations.

“It’s true that the Rev. Cho did meaningful work for Korean churches,” Lee said. “But in some sense, megachurches in South Korea began with Cho’s Yoido Full Gospel Church.”

According to a 2015 government census, Protestantism was the biggest religion in South Korea, followed by Buddhism and Catholicism. There were about 9.7 million Protestants at the time, accounting for nearly 20% of the country’s then 49 million people.

Cho is survived by three sons. His funeral is set for Saturday, and the church will receive mourners from Wednesday, according to the church.

Comments / 2

Related
industryglobalnews24.com

Chung Eui-yong from South Korea to meet Japanese counterpart in order to improve ties between both the nations

South Korean Foreign Minister to meet his Japanese counterpart. Meetings have been conducted to improve ties between both nations, involving the US diplomats. Chung Eui-yong, South Korean Foreign Minister will be meeting his Japanese counterpart, in order to end a dispute between the two nations, which has led to tit-for-tat trade restrictions.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

U.S. Should Support South Korea’s Nuclear Submarine Aspirations

After offering SSNs to Australia, it’s time to extend similar support to South Korea. The United States, United Kingdom, and Australia announced last week that the three will cooperate to allow Australia to develop a nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN). This new pact, dubbed AUKUS, will significantly strengthen the trilateral Australia-U.K.-U.S. relationship, bolstering Australia’s ability to project power throughout the Indo-Pacific region and helping to offset China’s rising naval capabilities. It also presents an opportunity for the United States to rethink its stance on the SSN aspirations of another critical Indo-Pacific ally: South Korea.
MILITARY
lareviewofbooks.org

The South Korean Writer Locked Up for Daring to Go North: Hwang Sok-yong’s Memoir The Prisoner

The reunification of Germany has long been a topic of interest among South Koreans invested in relations with the North. When the Berlin Wall fell, Hwang Sok-yong was one of the few such South Koreans actually there to witness it. Though known primarily as a novelist, Hwang split his energies between writing and political agitation in the early decades of his now more than half-century-long literary career. He often failed to strike an ideal balance between the two, as he admits in his memoir The Prisoner (수인), recently published by Verso in Anton Hur and Sora Kim-Russell’s English translation. This German sojourn comes early in the book, whose 624 pages (condensed from the two-volume original) ultimately constitute a full autobiography, albeit a chronologically shuffled one. Through these episodes of his life he interweaves the titular narrative, that of his half-decade’s political imprisonment by the South Korean government.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: South Korea’s Holiday Worries

New cases of COVID-19 have surged again in South Korea — especially in the capital city. These developments come as tens of millions of South Koreans get ready to travel for one of the year’s biggest holidays. Just this week, Seoul reported more than 800 cases of COVID-19 in 24...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Yonggi Cho
dexerto.com

Overwatch’s popularity in South Korea plummets amid content drought

Overwatch has been a staple in the South Korean gaming scene since its release in 2016, but is its presence in the Asian country fading?. In South Korea, PC Cafes, otherwise known as PC Bangs, are a huge part of the country’s culture when it comes to gaming and are usually a reflection of what much of the younger population is playing at any given time.
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

South Korea approves Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment for use

SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - South Korea on Friday approved drugmaker Celltrion Inc's (068270.KS) antibody COVID-19 treatment for infected adults in high-risk groups or those with severe symptoms. Phase III clinical trials showed that the treatment significantly reduced deterioration of COVID-19 symptoms to severe levels and shortened recovery, the Ministry...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Church#Protestant Church#Church Growth#Ap#Yoido Full Gospel Church#Korean#Confucian#Guinness World Records#Ngo#Protestantism#Protestants
NBC News

South Korea tests ballistic missile amid fears of North Korea’s growing arsenal

South Korea successfully tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile on the same day as North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles off its east coast, breaching U.N. sanctions and ratcheting up tension on the Korean Peninsula. South Korean President Moon said that the planned test was not in response to the North's launches, but also cited the North Korea's nuclear capabilities as a reason for South Korea to develop better missiles.Sept. 15, 2021.
WORLD
The Independent

US, Japan, South Korea say ‘urgent’ dialogue needed after North Korea’s missile test

High-ranking diplomats from Japan, the US and South Korea agreed that “urgent” dialogue and diplomacy is necessary for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula during the trilateral meeting, a day after North Korea conducted a long-range cruise missile test.One of the key topics of discussion of Tuesday meeting was how to respond to North Korea’s latest missile test. The top diplomats agreed to sanctions pressure combined with dialogue with Pyongyang, according to Kyodo news agency.The scheduled meeting was held a day after North Korea’s state media announced on Monday that Pyongyang conducted successful tests of new long-range cruise missile. The tests...
WORLD
praisedc.com

Pastor David Cho Yong-gi Has Passed Away

Pastor David Cho Yong-gi was the founder of one of South Korea’s largest and most popular megachurches. His church shares through a news release that he passed away this morning (Tuesday 9/14/21) after being hospitalized and suffering brain hemorrhage from a collapse in June 2020. He was 85. Throughout his...
WORLD
Planetary Society

KPLO, South Korea’s first Moon mission

South Korea is launching the Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, or KPLO, to the Moon in 2022. KPLO will study the Moon’s surface and help us plan future missions to the lunar poles. KPLO represents the first step in South Korea’s Moon exploration plans, which aims for a robotic landing mission...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Seattle Times

‘It’s a godsend’: 9-cent taxi rides in rural South Korea

SEOCHEON, South Korea — On a recent overcast morning, a village on South Korea’s west coast showed no sign of human stirring until five older residents slowly emerged through the fog that shrouded lush, green rice paddies. The group was waiting for what would once have been an unaffordable luxury...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

At UN, Moon pushes peace with NKorea after missile tests

Never once mentioning missiles, South Korean President Moon Jae-in again pushed for peace and reconciliation with North Korea at the United Nations on Tuesday, a week after recent missile testing on both ends of the peninsula renewed tensions between the two rivals.Addressing the U.N. General Assembly in person in New York on Tuesday, Moon reiterated his push for a denuclearized coexistence and “co-prosperity” for the two countries that ended the three-year Korean War in a 1953 armistice that halted the fighting but never led to a formal declaration of peace.“North Korea, for its part, must brace for changes that benefit...
WORLD
IBTimes

North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles: South's Military

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea on Wednesday, according to the South's military, as China's foreign minister visited Seoul and days after Pyongyang said it had successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles. Beijing is the North's key diplomatic ally and main partner for trade and aid, although...
MILITARY
theregister.com

Korea's NAVER Cloud outlines global ambitions, aim to become Asia's third-biggest provider

Korean web giant NAVER has outlined its ambition to bring its cloud to the world, and to become the third-largest cloud provider in the Asia-Pacific region. NAVER started life as a Korean web portal, added search, won the lion's share of the market, and has kept it ever since. South Korea remains one of the very few nations in which Google does not dominate the search market.
WORLD
pymnts

Apple Rejects Fortnite’s Bid For App Store Return In South Korea

Apple turned down a request by Epic Games to reinstate Fortnite in the App Store ahead of South Korea’s landmark law granting app developers the right to offer their own payment methods, according to multiple media reports. South Korea is the first country to legislate how payments can be processed...
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

579K+
Followers
318K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy