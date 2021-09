Very little of Haverhill’s $37.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money has been allocated, but a full spending plan is expected within the next month. The Haverhill City Council Tuesday asked specifically about $500,000 to be earmarked for local nonprofits to help with youth activities, mental health services and substance abuse. The amount was part of a budget compromise negotiated in June between Council President Melinda E. Barrett and Mayor James J. Fiorentini. Community Development Director Andrew K. Herlihy told the Council distribution of COVID-19 relief money is intentionally slow. He explained the city seeks to proceed methodically this time after the frenzied distribution of CARES Act money last year.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO