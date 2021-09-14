CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilliam Center for Entrepreneurship launches seed fund for student startups

Augusta Free Press
 9 days ago

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. At the start of National Small Business Week this week, the Gilliam Center for Entrepreneurship at James Madison University is launching the Bluestone Seed Fund, a donor-backed investment fund that will provide equity investments in student and alumni businesses, while also providing hands-on venture investing experience for JMU students. The program is the first of its kind at JMU.

augustafreepress.com

