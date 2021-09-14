Gilliam Center for Entrepreneurship launches seed fund for student startups
At the start of National Small Business Week this week, the Gilliam Center for Entrepreneurship at James Madison University is launching the Bluestone Seed Fund, a donor-backed investment fund that will provide equity investments in student and alumni businesses, while also providing hands-on venture investing experience for JMU students. The program is the first of its kind at JMU.
