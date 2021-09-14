CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals Week 1 defensive snap counts and takeaways

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
The snap counts for the Arizona Cardinals’ 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans are out. They played 64 defensive snaps and no one played every snap.

How was the playing time divided up and what do we learn from it?

Below we go over the snap counts for each individual player in each position group and explain what we can take away from the numbers.

Defensive line

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Watt, 46; Zach Allen, 36; Rashard Lawrence, 21; Leki Fotu, 17; Corey Peters, 15; Michael Dogbe, 13

The Cardinals were able to follow their plan of limiting Watt’s snaps. He played 72% of the snaps on defense, which is roughly where they want to keep him.

Dogbe picked up a sack in only 13 snaps and Peters had the fumble recovery in the first quarter in one of his 15.

Outside linebacker

Chandler Jones, 48; Markus Golden, 45; Devin Kennard, 13; Kylie Fitts, 10; Victor Dimukeje, 4

Fitts and Dimukeje got playing time because of the big lead, so the starters came out.

Jones was the only one to technically start the game as the Cardinals had three inside linebackers on the field to start the game. Jones was able to have a career game and play only 75% of the snaps.

Inside linebacker

Jordan Hicks, 61; Isaiah Simmons, 58; Zaven Collins, 22; Tanner Vallejo, 6

In what was a Week 1 surprise, Hicks was the one on the field the most of all the inside linebackers. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph wasn’t kidding when he said he would have a big role.

Collins, dubbed a starter from the night he was drafted, did in fact start, but was used in specific packages, which is what we all suspected was going to be the case coming into this year. Vallejo’s snaps were in garbage time when the starters came off the field.

Cornerbacks

Byron Murphy, 58; Marco Wilson, 58; Robert Alford, 49; Antonio Hamilton, 3

The Cardinals only had four cornerbacks active. The surprise was that Wilson was one of the two starters with Murphy. He figured to be the team’s No. 3 corner, coming in for nickel packages but he is officially CB2.

Safety

Budda Baker, 61; Jalen Thompson, 54; Charles Washington, 3; Deionte Thompson, 3

Washington and D.T. played at the end when the starters were pulled. Jalen would have been in the game for 57 of the 64, so he was subbed out for seven snaps for special packages.

