Final score: Raiders 33, Ravens 27 (overtime)

Although the Baltimore Ravens enter league history in 1996, they were not a true expansion team. Art Modell was moving the Browns out of Cleveland after a series of setbacks and fights with the city government, but it wouldn’t do for them to become the Baltimore Browns. For one thing, the City of Cleveland was suing for the breaking of the lease of Cleveland Stadium, and were joined in their suit by a few scattered fans who had the retainer and filing fee to spare. The NFL eventually settled the dispute in the fashion of Solomon. Baltimore would get the team, with its roster and front office personnel continuing on their existing contracts, under a new name. The city of Cleveland would keep all records, trademarks, and history related to the Browns.

