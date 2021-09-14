Demons face their 'game of the century' against Albuquerque Eldorado

Let’s cut to the chase: Saturday represents Santa Fe High’s biggest football game in the 21st century. Don’t roll your eyes at what some of you might say is hyperbole. Remember, this is a program that has a grand total of zero winning seasons and played in a grand total of two playoff games since the millennium began. It’s a program that has a just two winning seasons since 1986 — also known as The New Mexican sports editor Will Webber’s sophomore year at St. Michael’s.