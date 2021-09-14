CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

Demons face their 'game of the century' against Albuquerque Eldorado

By James Barron jbarron@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 9 days ago

Let’s cut to the chase: Saturday represents Santa Fe High’s biggest football game in the 21st century. Don’t roll your eyes at what some of you might say is hyperbole. Remember, this is a program that has a grand total of zero winning seasons and played in a grand total of two playoff games since the millennium began. It’s a program that has a just two winning seasons since 1986 — also known as The New Mexican sports editor Will Webber’s sophomore year at St. Michael’s.

www.santafenewmexican.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Top U.S. diplomat in Haiti resigns over 'inhumane' treatment of migrants

WASHINGTON — The U.S. special envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned over what he called the administration's "inhumane" treatment of Haitian migrants. "With deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes, I resign from my position as Special Envoy for Haiti, effective immediately," he said in his resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, obtained by NBC News.
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Football
Santa Fe, NM
Education
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Sports
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Demons#American Football#Santa Fe High#New Mexican#St Michael#Horsemen#Capital#Eagles#The City Different#Albuquerque Sandia
CNN

Biden administration to slash use of greenhouse gases used in refrigeration

(CNN) — The Biden administration announced Thursday it will reduce the use of hydrofluorocarbons, the potent greenhouse gases also known as HFCs that are used in air conditioning and refrigeration, by 85% in the next 15 years. The administration will set caps on the production and import of HFCs, enforcing...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy