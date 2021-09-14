‘Journalism can only be as good as our newsroom culture’: Vox Media’s new editors-in-chief are redefining the roles

CBSN represented the first effort by one of the traditional broadcast networks to get into the news streaming game, and its name was meant to evoke digital concepts. But that was so 2014. CBS News intends to phase out the CBSN moniker later this year and give its streaming effort the same identity its other products have: CBS News. A spokesperson for CBS News confirmed the new direction, which was previously reported by Digiday. Employees who staff the streaming operation are expected to move to the studio previously utilized by “CBS This Morning,” which has moved to a Times Square broadcast...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 HOURS AGO