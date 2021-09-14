‘Journalism can only be as good as our newsroom culture’: Vox Media’s new editors-in-chief are redefining the roles
The role of editor-in-chief looks a lot different than what it did 20 years ago — or even two years ago. For digital-first media companies, the nuances of what it takes to run a successful newsroom, particularly during a pandemic, are more complicated than ever before. For Vox Media, it meant having two new top editors for its brands Vox and The Cut, who have fresh perspectives on what the job means.digiday.com
Comments / 0