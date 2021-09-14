BFFs once more, advertisers and publishers rediscover their alliance amid tracking turmoil

Last October, Pernod Ricard’s CMO Pam Forbus unveiled a new initiative, #EngageResponsibly, that aimed to curb hate speech online. As Forbus told Digiday then, the initiative, which was backed by the Global Alliance for Responsible Media and the Association of National Advertisers, was a way to keep the momentum going past the initial Facebook boycott last July as advertisers took stock of their place in the landscape. The aim of the initiative was to get a dataset on hate speech online that would allow marketers to make informed decisions on where to spend their ad dollars and to eventually stand up a non-profit effort co-led by brands.

