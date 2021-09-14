BFFs once more, advertisers and publishers rediscover their alliance amid tracking turmoil
Editor’s Note: This story is part of a 10-part series that examines life after the third-party cookie. Visit this interactive graphic outlining the full series here. Direct deals between advertisers and publishers are back, but then again they never really went away. They’re just being pitched harder and considered more carefully now as advertisers see publishers as a valuable source of audience data in the absence of third-party cookies. What’s old is new again amid advertising’s reckoning with privacy.digiday.com
