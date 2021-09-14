CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Immortals Gaming Club is turning the esports merch game on its head with its zero-profit strategy

Cover picture for the articleOn September 9, Immortals Gaming Club announced the release of its latest merchandise line, Immortals Essentials. In a departure from the premium and high-priced merchandise strategy followed by some other esports organizations, the line is intentionally priced to generate zero profits for the Los-Angeles-based team. Immortals hopes to leverage this price reduction and other initiatives to help bring younger and less hardcore gamers into its fan base.

