Why Immortals Gaming Club is turning the esports merch game on its head with its zero-profit strategy
On September 9, Immortals Gaming Club announced the release of its latest merchandise line, Immortals Essentials. In a departure from the premium and high-priced merchandise strategy followed by some other esports organizations, the line is intentionally priced to generate zero profits for the Los-Angeles-based team. Immortals hopes to leverage this price reduction and other initiatives to help bring younger and less hardcore gamers into its fan base.digiday.com
