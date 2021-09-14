Marketing Briefing: ‘Safety Dance’: Why brand messaging is pivoting between caution and convenience in the face of the Delta variant

CREDIT: NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES. While cases of the mu variant continue to be documented across California, health officials say that the delta variant is still the primary cause for concern as the pandemic continues. Plus, the threat of wildfire is increasingly leading insurers to drop the policies of San Diego homeowners, a trend most prominent in the county’s rural areas but also affecting some city neighborhoods. Then, on Saturday it will be 20 years since 9/11. Some San Diego firefighters joined scores of other emergency personnel who went to Manhattan to help following the attacks. And, we discuss the wave of hate and harassment directed at Muslims across the U.S. following 9/11. Later, FilmOut San Diego’s LGBTQ Film Festival returns to in-person events with a co-production from Estonia and Great Britain called “Firebird.” Finally, this week on the KPBS Summer Music Series: a local supergroup embodies the San Diego-Tijuana region with a fresh cumbia sound and danceable songs in a forthcoming new album.

