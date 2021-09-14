CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketing Briefing: ‘Safety Dance’: Why brand messaging is pivoting between caution and convenience in the face of the Delta variant

By Kristina Monllos
Digiday
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ask marketers and agency execs how the continued rise of the Delta variant is affecting marketing messages now, you’ll probably hear that there is a resigned focus on safety and solutions in the face of ongoing uncertainty as opposed to the ‘we’re in this together’ creative rife throughout the first chapters of the pandemic.

