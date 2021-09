MINNESOTA, USA — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on June 11, 2021. On Jan. 6, 2021, little more than two months after Election Day, supporters of President Donald Trump marched from their rally on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.to the U.S. Capitol. Soon afterwards, a massive pro-Trump crowd violently stormed the building while lawmakers were inside certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO