The Mighty Lizards came away victorious in their first home conference action on Thursday. TMCC put their foot on the gas early and never looked back, scoring three times before 15 minutes went by. The 7-0 result saw 12 players for TMCC put up at least one shot attempt; led by Ely Marin, who netted two scores in the 9th and 77th minutes and assisted a 12th minute score from sophomore Adolfo Sanchez.

10 DAYS AGO