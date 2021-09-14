Naomi Osaka, Russell Westbrook And The Best Athlete Met Gala Looks

And the award for prom queen and king of the Met Gala goes to Naomi Osaka and Cordae! On Monday night, the tennis player and the rapper made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala and looked cooler than ever. Although Naomi and Cordae have been dating since 2019, they keep their relationship relatively private, giving us glimpses of their romantic gestures and couple vacations on social media. And for Naomi's big night, Cordae was right by her side.

