Princeton coach Chris Pedigo had high praise for junior running back/linebacker Brodee Rice after Friday night’s 39-36 victory over Bluefield. “He had a hell of a night man,” Pedigo said immediately after the win. “Listen, he’s the epitome – we named him captain tonight because the kid is just a leader. He’s got no quit in him and he’s full of energy. If I ask him to play guard he’ll play guard and he wouldn’t say two things about it. He’s the kind of kid you want on your football team and we’re very blessed to have him and I’m extremely, extremely proud of him.”

PRINCETON, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO