Three challenges facing the medtech market

DOT med
 9 days ago

In 2017, the U.S. medical device market was a $156 billion industry, accounting for approximately 40% of the total global market. As staggering as those numbers are, they’re growing. By 2023, it’s expected to top $208 billion. Despite the booming potential of the medical device market, the path forward won’t...

www.dotmed.com

Business Insider

EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo Home Lending's Kristy Fercho On The Challenges Facing The Housing Market

One of the most respected and influential thought leaders in the financial services industry is Kristy Fercho, executive vice president and head of Wells Fargo Home Lending at Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Next month, Fercho will be sworn in as 2021-22 Chairwoman of the Mortgage Bankers Association, the leading trade association representing the mortgage industry.
REAL ESTATE
Medagadget.com

Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market Report Covering Market Dynamics and How Companies can face the Challenging Environment | robust CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) is a severe, frequent, and progressive consequence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) that is characterized by high concentrations of parathyroid hormone, mineral metabolic problems, and hypertrophy of the parathyroid gland. Since failing kidneys are unable to transform Vitamin A to its organic metabolite due to insufficient phosphate excretion, the body produces insoluble calcium phosphate, culminating in secondary hyperparathyroidism. Bone and joint pain, as well as limb abnormalities, are typical indications and symptoms of the illness. Patients with secondary hyperparathyroidism may experience poor quality of life and have a shorter life expectancy as a result of the disruptions they experience. SHPT is treated with a surgical procedure or the use of prescription medications that assist to keep the levels of parathyroid hormone, calcium, and phosphorous within the acceptable target ranges. Diabetes and hypertension, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Renal Diseases, are the two leading causes of chronic kidney disease. Patients with CKD, which can be caused by a variety of factors, can develop permanent kidney failure if left untreated.
BUSINESS
meatpoultry.com

Supply chain still faces logistics challenges

WASHINGTON — There have been many “extremes” over the past year and a half, some related to COVID-19 (sheltering at home and labor shortages) and some not (floods, droughts, fires and hurricanes). But one constant has persisted — logistics problems, including driver shortages, port congestion, soaring freight rates and more — and it doesn’t appear likely to improve anytime soon.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Optimizing the DTC Channel for Maximum Profits

When it comes to winning at DTC, market share and branding are important, but it all comes down to supply chain agility. With distribution channels shifting, shipping costs skyrocketing and consumer acquisition costs so competitive today, brands and retailers need to construct more nimble supply chains that work more efficiently. Even brands that aren’t digitally native are following the direct-to-consumer playbook to boost speed and agility from the first click to the last mile. But DTC is not without its challenges, especially as low barriers to entry have commoditized product and created a glut of competition. To address these issues in Sourcing Journal’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
insurancebusinessmag.com

Home insurers face loyalty challenges – report

Home insurers are facing customer loyalty challenges as boomers flock to the rental market, according to a new study from J.D. Power. About two-thirds of all rental housing growth between 2004 and 2019 was driven by people age 55 and older. That group now accounts for about 30% of the rental market. According to J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Home Insurance Study, home insurers have faced difficulty navigating that transition.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

GE to buy BK Medical for $1.5 billion to expand ultrasound business

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the industrial conglomerate said its Healthcare business unit was buying surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion, from Altaris Capital Partners. Boston- and Copenhagen-based BK Medical has more than 650 employees and is growing revenue in the double-digit percentage range. The deal is expected to close in 2022. "Ultrasound today forms an integral part of many care pathways, and BK Medical is a strategic and highly complementary addition to our growing and profitable Ultrasound business," said GE Healthcare Chief Executive Kieran Murphy. GE Healthcare expects BK Medical to deliver "rapid" revenue growth, as well as margin expansion and free cash flow growth. GE's stock has slipped 4.9% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.6%.
ECONOMY
wflx.com

Hospitals face challenges during COVID-19 surge

COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their highest peak yet this summer, driven by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Inside Cleveland Clinic hospitals on the Treasure Coast, it's a 24-hour fight against the virus. Patients are younger, sicker and unvaccinated. I sat down with four health care leaders at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital to get the big picture of COVID’s toll on the hospital system.
HEALTH SERVICES
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
DOT med

AI in colorectal screenings reduces rate of missed adenomas

Applying artificial intelligence to colorectal screenings significantly reduced missed rates for adenomas. That’s what researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center found in what is the first randomized trial in the U.S. to examine the role of a deep-learning computer-aided detection system in colonoscopy. It is also one of the first randomized trials to study the use of AI intervention in any field of medicine.
SCIENCE
bondbuyer.com

Growing public finance sector faces workforce challenges

A National Association of State Treasurers Public Finance Workforce Study released Tuesday finds that the public finance sector is diverse and its needs are growing, though it faces a serious challenge attracting talented professionals. “As this sector faces increasing retirements and competition from private sector counterparts, there has never been...
ECONOMY
enterprisersproject.com

Hybrid work: 8 challenges and benefits leaders will face

For many organizations, hybrid work is the new reality. During the pandemic, many IT leaders learned under fire how to manage their teams remotely. Yet wrangling a workforce that’s now operating in two different environments - remote and office - comes with its own nuances. There are clear benefits of...
pymnts

Building Across Borders: Facing The Challenge Of Expanding To The U.S.

The digital shift in U.S. consumers’ shopping habits has created new opportunities for Brazilian businesses. Companies attempting to expand overseas and reach new customers, however, must face numerous barriers to establishing and growing their commercial interests — especially when it comes to sending and receiving payments in the U.S. The...
ECONOMY
audacy.com

Chinese whistleblower: COVID-19 was deliberate, first appeared in October 2019

A whistleblower who defected from the Chinese Communist Party claims China intentionally spread the virus that causes COVID-19 months before it informed the world of its existence. Wei Jingsheng said Chinese public health officials first discovered the coronavirus after an outbreak at the World Military Games in October 2019, hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Upcoming Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been grocery shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.
southarkansassun.com

Food Assistance Known as SNAP Benefits To Increase Starting October

US President Joe Biden announced that the largest permanent increase in food stamp benefits has been approved, a boost that the White House and proponents of the move hope will help low-income families afford healthier food choices when stocking their refrigerators and pantries. SNAP Benefits Will Increase More Than 25%...
AGRICULTURE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MONTCO.Today

Local Hospital Infectious Disease Expert Makes Dire but Informed Prediction on Unvaccinated Residents

Dr. Shafinaz Akhter and her colleagues at Chester County Hospital have been battling COVID-19 cases since the very beginning of the pandemic. Over that course of time, her education and her experience have shaped a definite view of the disease, its progress in Chester County and beyond, its treatment options, and heaviest on her heart, its toll.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

