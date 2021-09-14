CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea F.C.

Dr. David F. M. Brown

DOT med
 9 days ago

August 30, 2021 -- Mass General Brigham President and CEO Anne Klibanski, MD today announced that David F. M. Brown, MD, FACEP, has been named President of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Executive Vice President at Mass General Brigham effective September 8. Brown currently serves as Chair of the Department...

www.dotmed.com

East Tennessean

Dr. George Brown: a psychiatrist for transsexuals

Dr. George Brown is the Associate Chair for Veterans Affairs and Professor of Psychiatry at ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine. I found out about Dr. Brown while doing a browse of the East Tennessean archives, with the key term “trans.” This article, written in October of 2018 by Katie Day, gives the introduction of Dr. Brown that he won an award “from a lifetime of work with transgender veterans and research.”
SOCIETY
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Massachusetts State
NBC News

If Covid vaccine refusers are turned away at hospitals and doctor offices, is that ethical?

Dr. Jason Valentine, a family medicine physician at the Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health in Mobile, Alabama, informed his patients this month that, effective Oct. 1, he would no longer treat those who hadn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19. Around the same time, a leaked memo indicated that the North Texas Mass Critical Care Guideline Task Force was considering whether to take Covid vaccination status into account in deciding who gets ICU beds when more of them are needed than are available.
MOBILE, AL
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Why Fully Vaccinated Are Getting Hospitalised?

Presently, it looks like there has been an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations even though they are fully vaccinated. This is particularly evident in Israel, where there are more vaccinated than unvaccinated people in hospitals. It may be alarming to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

Women said the COVID vaccine affected their periods. Now more than $1.6 million will go into researching it.

"Nobody expected it to affect the menstrual system, because the information wasn't being collected in the early vaccine studies." Shana Clauson was in line to get her first dose of the Moderna shot in March when she saw menstruators on social media discussing how their periods had been altered – earlier, heavier and more painful than usual – after they got their coronavirus vaccinations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MONTCO.Today

Local Hospital Infectious Disease Expert Makes Dire but Informed Prediction on Unvaccinated Residents

Dr. Shafinaz Akhter and her colleagues at Chester County Hospital have been battling COVID-19 cases since the very beginning of the pandemic. Over that course of time, her education and her experience have shaped a definite view of the disease, its progress in Chester County and beyond, its treatment options, and heaviest on her heart, its toll.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
TODAY.com

At end of life, woman, 44, with ovarian cancer urges others to know symptoms

“I am not afraid,” Nadia Chaudhri reassured her social media followers recently. “I’m surrounded by love and ready for the pain to end.”. The 44-year-old psychology professor at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, is receiving palliative care at a local medical center after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in June 2020 — symptoms her doctors initially mistook for a urinary tract infection, she wrote.
CANCER
Best Life

The 4 Early Signs of Ovarian Cancer You Need to Know, Says Doctor With Disease

When you experience subtle symptoms, it can be hard to register them as something worth telling your doctor about. Although it may feel silly to complain about small discomforts or minor inconveniences, neuroscientist Nadia Chaudhri, PhD, who is currently battling terminal ovarian cancer, urges you to know your body and take account of what it's trying to tell you. Read on to learn the subtle but serious signs of ovarian cancer that she wants you to know.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
niagaranow.com

Dr. Brown: Valuable lessons learned from treating rare diseases

Sometimes, a rare disease can teach us a lot about treating more common diseases. Such is the case for a disease called transthyretin amyloidosis, which in its autosomal dominantly transmitted form, is rare – about one case in 100,000. Chance mutations in the transthyretin gene related to aging and other...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
oilcity.news

Dr. Stephen L. Brown and Associates is looking for a Physician’s Assistant or Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, and Licensed Therapists

The office of Dr. Stephen L. Brown and Associates is searching for a Physician’s Assistant or Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner to fill a full-time position, seeing both inpatients and outpatients. Responsibilities include assisting with inpatient groups and evaluating adolescent and child patients, as well as seeing patients in the private practice...
JOBS
prweek.com

M&F Health hires Vicky O’Connor to lead PR offering

M&F Health said it has created the role of senior director of PR as a result of strong year-on-year growth in the PR team since the agency launched in 2017. Vicky O’Connor is leading a 10-strong PR team and works alongside the health and wellbeing agency’s public affairs specialists. She is responsible for the management of the agency's £1m+ comms portfolio and reports to James Hollaway, managing director of M&F Health.
BUSINESS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of "Deadly" Cancer, According to Science

Even though survival rates and treatment protocols have improved significantly, cancer still strikes fear in the hearts of many—particularly those cancers that, despite scientific advances, remain inordinately common and deadly. The good news: You can take steps to reduce your risk of the deadliest cancers, particularly avoiding the #1 preventable cause. Read on to discover the most important thing you can do right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER

