SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - March 10th, 2020. That is when we saw saw the first cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota and the Avera Health system. “The last 18 months the first half, really the unimaginable. its really hard to describe when people ask how you’re doing, its one of those things where you cant put words to it,” said Jenn Cogley, Avera ICU Nurse.