CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

EBR clearing drains of debris from Hurricane Ida in preparation for Nicholas

By Falon Brown
wbrz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - Just two weeks after a hurricane ripped through southwest Louisiana, East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes are preparing yet again. “Crews have been out since Hurricane Ida removing trees out of city-parish right of ways, out of canals and ditches that we’re aware of. We’ve been pulling trees, we had crews out all weekend pulling trees, and we will continue to do that," said Kelvin Hill, Assistant Administrative Officer for the EBR City-Parish government.

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Biden steps into Democrats' brawl to rescue his agenda

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is scrambling this week to save his agenda from a bitter fight among fellow Democrats — and signaling that he will sacrifice some parts of it to secure others. If the president can't fashion a compromise, he risks losing roughly $4 trillion worth of spending...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Biden administration to slash use of greenhouse gases used in refrigeration

(CNN) — The Biden administration announced Thursday it will reduce the use of hydrofluorocarbons, the potent greenhouse gases also known as HFCs that are used in air conditioning and refrigeration, by 85% in the next 15 years. The administration will set caps on the production and import of HFCs, enforcing...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#Ebr#Put It On#Southwest Louisiana#Extreme Weather
The Hill

Congress facing shutdown, debt crisis with no plan B

Congress is charging toward a government shutdown and debt default and appears to have no backup plan roughly a week before federal agencies would have to shutter their doors. The Senate will vote as soon as Monday on a House-passed bill that would fund the government into early December and suspend the debt ceiling through 2022. But Republicans will block that bill from getting the 10 votes needed to break a filibuster because of the debt ceiling hike, and GOP senators stress that they aren’t bluffing.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy