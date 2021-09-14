EBR clearing drains of debris from Hurricane Ida in preparation for Nicholas
BATON ROUGE - Just two weeks after a hurricane ripped through southwest Louisiana, East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes are preparing yet again. “Crews have been out since Hurricane Ida removing trees out of city-parish right of ways, out of canals and ditches that we’re aware of. We’ve been pulling trees, we had crews out all weekend pulling trees, and we will continue to do that," said Kelvin Hill, Assistant Administrative Officer for the EBR City-Parish government.www.wbrz.com
