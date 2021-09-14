Del'Shawn Phillips: Heads back to practice squad

Phillips reverted to the practice squad after Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Raiders, Mike Clay of ESPN.com reports. Phillips led the Jets with 12 tackles in the game, but he was required to be returned to the practice squad unless the team elected to add him to the 53-man roster. Even so, he's likely to be back with the team for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against New England, with Jamien Sherwood (ankle), Jarrad Davis (ankle) and Blake Cashman (hamstring) all sidelined among the team's linebacker corps.