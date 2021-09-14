Horseheads girls soccer wins home opener at new stadium

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads girls soccer team won their first game at their new stadium in overtime on an emotional Monday night. The Blue Raiders won their home opener in overtime against Corning 1-0. Tess Eisner scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Blue Raiders. Horseheads wore special jerseys and held a moment of silence before the game for Horseheads standout soccer player Miranda Novitsky who passed away in a car accident this summer.